Champion softball ranked among best in the state

Three area softball teams are ranked among the best in the state in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll

Three area softball teams are ranked among the best in the state in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll.

The numbers in parenthesis are the number of first place votes, followed by total votes.

DIVISION I

1. Gahanna Lincoln (9) 124
2. Lebanon (3) 97
3. Elyria 65
4. Hilliard Davidson 60
5. Louisville 53
6. Pickerington Central 45
6. Liberty Township Lakota East 45
8. Cincinnati McAuley 33
9. Perrysburg (1) 32
10. Ashville Teays Valley 31

DIVISION II

1. Hebron Lakewood (8) 98
2. LaGrange Keystone (1) 79
3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 60
4. Springfield Kenton Ridge 51
5. Oak Harbor 46
6. Greenville 40
7. St. Paris Graham 35
8. Granville 18
9. Maumee 15
10 Springfield Shawnee 14

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (3) 76
2. CHAMPION (1) 72
3. Richwood North Union (2) 63
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2) 60
5. SOUTH RANGE (1) 53
6. Magnolia Sandy Valley 26
6.Cardington-Lincoln 26
8. SPRINGFIELD 21
9. West Salem Northwestern 17
10. Lore City Buckeye Trail 12

DIVISION IV

1. Danville (2) 62
2. Gibsonburg (1) 59
3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2) 58
4. New Bremen 37
5. Portsmouth Clay 33
6. Reedsville Eastern 32
7. Pleasant Hill Newton 27
8. Convoy Crestview 24
9.. Rockford Parkway 23
10. Carey 20

