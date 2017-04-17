Donna Jean Frankland Dunn Grappo Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Donna Jean Frankland Dunn Grappo went to be with her Savior and Lord on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Donna was born in East Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of William and Lucille (Early) Frankland on August 9, 1928.

She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) L. Dunn on August 28, 1948 and they enjoyed 43 happy years together until his death on October 22, 1991.

Donna is survived by her husband of ten years, James Grappo, of East Palestine; her three children, Bob (Lynn) Dunn, Bari (Greg) Sponseller and Sherry (Bill) DeRhodes; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and two brothers, Richard (Carol) Frankland and Charles (Loretta) Frankland.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brent Mercer and brother, William (Mary) Frankland.

She worked as an LPN at the Medical Center of Beaver County in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania for many years. She then worked as an inspection supervisor at East Palestine China Company.

Donna’s faith was very important to her and she was an avid Bible reader. She was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ for 45 years.

Donna was a blessing to everyone she met. She always had a smile and kind word for all. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and was loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford with Roy Seaux officiating.

Following Donnas wishes, no visitation or viewing will be observed.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob, at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Donna’s family is deeply indebted to each and every member of the administration and staff of Whispering Pines Assisted Living Center and Community Hospice and thanks each and every one of them for providing her with gentle, loving and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to either the Lake Mount Church of Christ or Community Hospice in New Philadelphia.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

