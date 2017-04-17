Election May 2017: Anthony Sertick

Name: Anthony Sertick

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court

Facebook: Facebook.com/Sertick4Judge

Website: www.SertickforJudge.com

Why should you be elected

I have more than 16 years of experience as Magistrate of the Youngstown Municipal Court and have presided over thousands of cases. Thus, earning the respect of the legal and law enforcement community for my dedication to the law and the citizens of Youngstown. I have a reputation of honesty and integrity while impartially deciding all matters that come before the court.

Top three priorities

1) Committed to serving the needs of our military veterans through the Youngstown Veterans Treatment Court.

2) Fair and respectful treatment to all citizens seeking justice.

3) Continuing to make Youngstown a better and safer place to live and work.

Biography

GOAL

To serve the citizens of Youngstown utilizing my skills and 25 years of experience as an attorney and magistrate.

EXPERIENCE

• Magistrate, Youngstown Municipal Court, 2001 – Present

Preside over and adjudicate all small claims, forcible entry and detainer, and non-jailable traffic/criminal cases. Preside over judges’ docket in their absence. Preside over civil docket in municipal court.

• Legal Administrator Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services, 1998 – 2001

Supervised a staff of thirty employees including lawyers, fraud investigators, and administrative assistants.

• Instructor Meridian Services, DUI Drug and Alcohol Intervention Program, 1997 – 2013

Lecture on the penalties and characteristics of the Ohio OVI law, Revised Code Section 4511.19.

• Assistant Prosecutor, Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, 1997 – 1998

Supervised foreclosure division. Represented county departments in civil legal matters and litigation.

• Assistant Law Director, City of Youngstown, 1991 – 1997

Represented city departments in civil legal matters and litigation.

• Sole Practitioner Attorney-at-Law, 1991- 2000

Represented clients in the general practice of law in the areas of traffic, criminal defense, domestic relations, and probate law.

EDUCATION

• University of Akron C. Blake McDowell School of Law, Juris Doctor, 1991

• Youngstown State University, Bachelor of Arts Degree, Political Science, Minor Accounting and Economics, 1988

CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS

• American Board of Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, 2011 – Present

• Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation, 2011 – Present

• Goodwill Industries, Mahoning Valley, 2005 – Present

• Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2009 – Present

SKILLS

• Leader.

• Experienced public speaker and instructor.

• Known for ability to look at problems from all directions and find unique solutions.

• Effective negotiator and mediator.

• Proficient writer.

• Experienced neutral and detached magistrate.

• Passionate advocate for the mentally and physically challenged.