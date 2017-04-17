Election May 2017: John R. Swierz

Name: John R. Swierz

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Desired: President of Council

Facebook: Facebook.com/JrSwierzPOC

Why should you be elected

I have 41 years of service to the citizens of Youngstown. I served 25 years on the Youngstown Fire Dept. and nearly 16 years on city council. I served 1.5 years as President of Council. I serviced many years as President Pro Tempore. I have the most knowledge, experience and life experience with our government. I will most likely be the only candidate that if elected will served as a full time President of Council.

Top three priorities

1) To serve as a full time President of Council

2) To help council members educate our citizens on how Council operates.

3) To assist the council clerks office.Served 25 year

Biography

• Served 25 years on Youngstown Fire Department

• Served 4.5 years as 7th Ward Council Member

• Owned R&S Appliance Service for 26 years in the city

• Married to Jo A. Swierz, 4 children, 5 grandchildren

• Attended YSU

• Attended ATES Technical School- Diploma in Refrigeration and A/C

• Served in US Army- 1965-67 Honorable Discharge