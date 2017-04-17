Election May 2017: John R. Swierz

John R. Swierz is running for President of Council.

By Published: Updated:
Election May 2017: John R. Swierz

Name: John R. Swierz
City of Residence: Youngstown
Party Affiliation: Democratic
Office Desired: President of Council
Facebook: Facebook.com/JrSwierzPOC

Why should you be elected
I have 41 years of service to the citizens of Youngstown. I served 25 years on the Youngstown Fire Dept. and nearly 16 years on city council. I served 1.5 years as President of Council. I serviced many years as President Pro Tempore. I have the most knowledge, experience and life experience with our government. I will most likely be the only candidate that if elected will served as a full time President of Council.

Top three priorities
1) To serve as a full time President of Council
2) To help council members educate our citizens on how Council operates.
3) To assist the council clerks office.Served 25 year

Biography
• Served 25 years on Youngstown Fire Department
• Served 4.5 years as 7th Ward Council Member
• Owned R&S Appliance Service for 26 years in the city
• Married to Jo A. Swierz, 4 children, 5 grandchildren
• Attended YSU
• Attended ATES Technical School- Diploma in Refrigeration and A/C
• Served in US Army- 1965-67 Honorable Discharge

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s