Election May 2017: Robert “Bob” Moody

Name: Robert “Bob” Moody

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Warren 5th Ward Council

Facebook: Facebook.com/BobMoody5thWard

Why should you be elected

I am retired and can give all my time and energy into this position, I want to walk and ride my bike and be visible to the people of my ward. and will follow through with all of their concerns.

Top three priorities

1) Opiod problem is my #1 issue and citywide what can we do.

2) I want to make sure all police and firefighter positions are filled.

3) Vacant houses need to be addressed in each ward and find who is responsible and make them live up to that responsibility or be fined.

Biography

Education

• Warren Western Reserve, Class of 1969 Warren, Ohio

• Hondros College Real Estate, 1999-2000 Akron, Ohio

• Ohio Realtor License

Work Experience

General Motors, 1970-2000 Lordstown, Ohio Material Department

• Retired from General Motors after 30 years of dedicated service

• UAW 1112 , 1970 – Present

• Publically endorsed by CAP council of UAW 1112 for upcoming 2017 election Eaton Group GMAC, 2001-2009 Warren, Ohio

Licensed Realtor

• Representative of clients with lenders, home inspectors, pest control operators, escrow companies, and the like to ensure that all terms and conditions of purchase agreement were met before closing

• Helped clients navigate between financing options to ensure satisfaction and affordable outcomes

• Arranged meetings between buyers and sellers during negotiations

• Prepared formal and legal documents such as purchase agreements, deeds, and leases Team Quality Services, 2010-2015 Lordstown, Ohio

• Parts quality representative for various vendors for General Motors in Lordstown

• Daily inspections of installed parts and crisis management to ensure all health, safety, and quality regulations were held to the highest standards. Jayde International, 2015-Present Warren, Ohio

Community Outreach and Service Youth Baseball/Softball, 1969-2012 Trumbull County, Ohio Coach/Mentor

• 20 years youth coaching and mentoring at Burbank Park

• Hosted and ran a youth camp from 1997-2002 – charging 10.00 a child all proceeds 100% donated to local school systems

• 2 years McKinley Elementary

• 10 years Cortland Lakeview Community Park and Field Management, 2001-2009 Volunteer

• Volunteer of time, personnel equipment and tools, through Lakeview Athletic Club ensuring 13 youth parks and fields were maintained and safe for use on a weekly basis

Lakeview Little Bulldogs Coach/President

• Coach and member of LLB board, responsibilities additional to coaching included field maintenance, concession stand operation and monthly meeting with various community league members.

• President of LLB for 2 years- fund raising throughout the community to successfully add an addition to the concessions/field house in order to house and protect youth equipment as well as a new scoreboard.

Home for the Holidays Volunteer

• Remodeling of a home previously scheduled for demolition in order to accommodate a family in emergent need of housing.