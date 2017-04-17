Election May 2017: Tony Fire

Tony Fire is running for 1st ward council re-elected.

Name: Tony Fire
City of Residence: Struthers, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: 1st ward council re-elected

Why should you be elected
I have the experience of 8 years in office and know how to get things done. I am also retired and promised to make a full time job out of this part time position, which I have done. I like helping the people of Struthers.

Top three priorities
1) To continue to get the property in Struthers cleaned up.
2) To work on bringing business to our town and help the business that is here.
3) To try to keep helping our 1st ward block watch because it helps our town and so many people.

Biography
• I went to Struthers High, graduated in 1962.
• I attended Bowling Green State University from 1962 – 1966.
• Signed with the Buffalo Bills and also played some semi-pro in Charleston, West Virginia.
• Outside of that, I have lived my whole life in the 1st ward of Struthers.

