FBI: Portland woman offered 3-year-old for sex

The FBI interviewed a Eugene, Oregon man, who told agents he responded to an online sex ad and traveled to Portland

KOIN 6 News Staff
Kelsey Wheeler, Portland, Oregon, charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27-year-old Oregon woman faces a federal charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child after the FBI interviewed a man in a child pornography investigation.

Kelsey Christine Wheeler was arrested Friday by the FBI and is likely to make her first appearance in federal court in Portland on Monday.

The FBI interviewed the man at his Eugene, Oregon home on April 13. He told agents he responded to a sex ad online and met with a woman in January, then went from Eugene to Portland, documents show.

Using an alias, Wheeler told the man she could arrange an “encounter” between him and a 3-year-old she knew, the man told the FBI.

Last Friday, the FBI and Portland police got a hold of Wheeler to check on the child. Documents showed she admitted using the alias and that she’d been a prostitute off and on since she was 15.

Wheeler also said the man wanted a “mother-daughter” sexual experience and offered to pay $6000, documents show.

Investigators found a Child Protective Services report from Nevada that included a caller who said Wheeler was found in an apartment bedroom with a man and child, all wearing minimal clothing.

Wheeler disputed that Nevada report and said someone was just being vengeful. When she was shown the evidence, documents revealed, Wheeler said it looked “very bad” for her.

Investigators also searched the Eugene man’s phone and found a number associated with Wheeler.

At this time, there is no record of the man being arrested.

