Galen E. Walker Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Galen E. Walker, age 83, of Leetonia passed away at his home on Monday morning, April 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 10, 1933 in Shalersville, Ohio, he was the son of John G. and Helen (Corbett) Walker.

He lived in the Mantua/Shalersville area until moving to Leetonia in 1967.

Galen was a life-long dairy farmer. After he retired from farming, he worked for Grubbs Brothers.

A life-time member of the Knights of Columbus; Galen was a 4th degree member at the Ravenna K of C and a 3rd degree member at the Mantua K of C. He had been a 4-H advisor, a past member of the Leetonia School Board, as well as a member of the Leetonia Ruritan Club.

He was a member of St. George Church in Lisbon and a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Leetonia, where he assisted in preparing funeral dinners at both parishes.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Marie T. (Beluscsak) whom he married on May 12, 1956; devoted children, Daniel (Barb) Walker, Margaret (Chaney) Mackey, Mary Ann (Richard) Porinchak, Edward (Jean) Walker, Carol (Kenneth) Crowell, Jean (Gregory) Osborne and Gail (John) Zoppelt; 27 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen (Ron) Miller and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Wood-Retig Funeral Home, 111 Summit St. in Leetonia, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Church, 271 W. Chestnut St., Lisbon, where friends will be received one hour prior to the mass at the church.

Burial will take place at the Salem Township Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

