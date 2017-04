YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garbage truck overturned Monday on the Route 711 ramp onto Interstate 680.

The accident happened about 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Drivers wanting to exit south from Route 711 to I-680 south must exit I-680 north and get off at Meridian Road and re-enter the highway south from there.

Drivers on I-680 south wanting to get on Route 711 north must get off on Madison Avenue to Route 422 then to Route 711.