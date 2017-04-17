James Michael Devine Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – James Michael Devine, age 55, of Salem, died at 9:49 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born April 26, 1961 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Nola J. (Riddle) Cooper and the late Frank E. Devine.

He was a 1979 graduate of Salem High School and was an iron worker for 19 years at Commercial Erectors Inc. in Virginia Beach.

James was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, Salem Amvets Post 45.

He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, jeeps, trucks and he loved his dogs.

He was a loving father, son, brother and grandfather.

Survivors include a son, Zachary Devine of Akron; two daughters, Deven (Walter) Grady of Richmond, Virginia and Brandi Schellhaus of Louisville; his mother, Nola J. Cooper of Salem; three sisters, Pauline Devine of Salem, Mary Devine of Salem and Gina (Mark) Heim of Staunton, Virginia; two brothers, Frank Devine of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Roger Devine of Salem; a grandson, Walter Paul Grady II and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his father, Leo F. Cooper.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Salem AmVets Post 45.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



