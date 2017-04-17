Jane Marie Zambetis Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Jane Marie Zambetis, 58 of Austintown, died at her home on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Jane was born on January 7, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Ida (Torella) Gregorich.

Jane graduated from Struthers High school in 1977.

She worked as a cashier for Rulli Brothers in Youngstown and Walgreens in Boardman, for several years.

In her free time, she enjoyed shopping at flea markets and thrift stores. Her most precious memories were spent with her family whom she loved and adored.

She leaves behind her husband and best friend of 33 years, John Zambetis of Austintown and three children, Maria and her husband, Justin Womer of Boardman, Michael Zambetis and his girlfriend, Karri DeOnofrio of Austintown and Marissa Zambetis of Austintown and her dog, Bella.

Besides her parents, Jane is preceded in death by a brother, Michael.

Family and friends may call Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home in Austintown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will take place at St. John’s cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.



Order Flowers Here