Jean Johnson Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Jean Johnson, 82, passed away Monday morning, April 17, 2017 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.

Jean was born on July 19, 1934 in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late William and Elsie Mae (Johnson) Hood.

She was a 1952 graduate of Holston High School in Tennessee and continued her education at Steed Tech where she received her Associate’s Degree in Business.

She worked at Halsey Taylor Windfield and then started Cortland Trinity Baptist Church with her husband in their home. In addition to being the church secretary she was a Charter Member, Sunday School teacher, Director of VBS, involved with Awana Cubbies, sang in the choir and played the piano. She was an active member of 1st Baptist Church of Niles, where she also taught VBS, sang in the choir and was involved with the Awana Cubbies.

Outside of her church family, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially watching them play baseball a basketball.

Jean will be deeply missed by her children, Bruce E. (Pamela) Johnson of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Dennis L. (Teresa) Johnson of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Thomas D. (Lori) Johnson of Warren, Ohio and Daniel E. (Candace) Johnson of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren, J.D. Johnson, Jonathan (Jenna) Johnson, Tia (Kevin) Daniels, Michael Johnson, Cassidy Johnson, Brayden Johnson, Abbye Johnson, Lindsey (Frank) Walters and Dustin Dickerson; one great-grandchild, Zariah Daniels; her brother, Herman C. (Brenda) Hood; her sisters, Willa Dean Johnson and Helen Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olin P. Johnson, Jr., whom she married on December 24, 1954 and passed away on June 20, 1999; her brother, J. D. Hood and her sisters, Maxine Barnes Forbes and Margaret S. White.

Funeral services for Jean will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 1st Baptist Church of Niles at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH 44483 and one hour prior to services at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Building Fund at 1st Niles Baptist Church in Jean’s memory.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

