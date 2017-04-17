John C. Sobinovsky Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St., Boardman, Ohio followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church celebrated by Fr. John Jerek for John C. Sobinovsky, 79, who passed away Monday, April 17, 2017.

John was born September 18, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of Louis and Anna (Kline) Sobinovsky.

John married his wife Dorothy on February 7, 1959. He retired from US Steel.

John enjoyed baseball, fishing, woodworking, gardening and going to flea markets. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially loved the Cleveland Indians and Browns–often heard remarking “this is going to be their year”.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Dorothy; his children, John (fiancée Pam) Sobinovsky, Ronald (Martha) Sobinovsky and Annette Vasko; grandchildren, Stefanie (fiancé Joe), Jay (Heather), Mike (fiancée Dana), Ronald (fiancée Emily), Stacey, Ryan and Riley Sobinovsky; great-grandchildren Kara, Bailey and Skylar; his sister, Mary Yurco and many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Al, Lou and Andy Sobinovsky and his sister, Virgie Christopher

The family has entrusted John’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to view the obituary and send the family condolences.



