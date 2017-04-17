John Mellencamp to perform at Canfield Fair

John Mellencamp performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
John Mellencamp performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC Management Group has announced its headline act for the Canfield Fair.

John Mellencamp will perform with special guest Carlene Carter.

The rock singer-songwriter’s popular songs include “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts so Good” and “Pink Houses.”

Cater is the daughter of June Carter and her first husband, Carl Smith. Her country hits include “Every Little Thing” and “I Fell in Love.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales begin online Friday, April 21. Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50.

Tickets can be purchase on www.ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster Mobile app or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Beginning April 24, tickets may also be purchased at the Canfield Fair Administration building. Go to www.canfieldfair.com for details.

The show is being produced by JAC Live. It is the first time that Covelli Centre’s management team has partnered with the Canfield Fair to book music acts.

