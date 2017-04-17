Lakeview offense explodes in win over Lakeside

Lakeview rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 16-0 in five innings in high school softball action Monday evening

By Published:
Lakeview rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 16-0 in five innings in high school softball action Monday evening.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 16-0 in five innings in high school softball action Monday evening.

Tori Wells led the way at the plate, finishing the game 2-2 with a 3-run home run.  Kylee Mann tallied three hits and 2 RBI’s in the victory. Avrey Steiner and Sam Marino had two hits and two RBI’s apiece for the Bulldogs.

Cait Kelm picked up the win in the circle.  She tossed five shutout innings, piling up a grand total of fourteen strikeouts with just two walks in the game.

Lakeview improves to 7-3 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday on the road at Lakeside, before hosting Howland on Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s