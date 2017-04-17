Lakeview offense explodes in win over Lakeside

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 16-0 in five innings in high school softball action Monday evening.

Tori Wells led the way at the plate, finishing the game 2-2 with a 3-run home run. Kylee Mann tallied three hits and 2 RBI’s in the victory. Avrey Steiner and Sam Marino had two hits and two RBI’s apiece for the Bulldogs.

Cait Kelm picked up the win in the circle. She tossed five shutout innings, piling up a grand total of fourteen strikeouts with just two walks in the game.

Lakeview improves to 7-3 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday on the road at Lakeside, before hosting Howland on Wednesday.