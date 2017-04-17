Mary Baker Hayes Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary Baker Hayes, 89, died Monday, April 17, 2017.

She was born, August 28, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late E. Roger and Agnes Fleming Baker and was a lifetime Warren area resident.

She attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1945. She also graduated from Margrove College and did graduate work at OSU, Youngstown State and Westminster College.

Mary married Robert W. Hayes in 1954 and was active with him in harness racing activities.

She was employed as a teacher for Warren City and Parochial Schools.

Mary was a member of St. James Parish, where she was active in church educational programs and served on the Diocesan Catechetical Council.

She was a life member of the OEA and also held membership in the NEA and WEA and in earlier years the United States Trotting Association and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association. She received the Teacher of the Year Award from Warren City Schools in 1978, the St. Pius X Award from the Diocese of Youngstown in 1984, Who’s Who among American Teachers in 1992 and Society of Honors Trumbull County in 2007. Mary was a lover of family, faith, teaching, animals and art.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverly (Bruce) Hanna of Sugarcreek, Ohio; sons, John R. Hayes of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Monica) Hayes of Streetsboro, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher, Justin and Douglas Hanna, Michael, Kaleen, Camden and Spencer Hayes.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hayes in 1988 and a brother, Roger W. Baker.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at St. James Catholic Church, 2532 Burton St., Warren, Ohio 44484.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in her memory.



