McAvoy strikes out 14; Newton Falls prevails

Campbell Memorial will host Newton Falls tomorrow.

Newton Falls High School Baseball

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dylan McAvoy struck out 14 in Newton Falls’ 6-3 win at home this evening over Campbell Memorial. McAvoy allowed 3 earned runs in his first two innings as the Tigers’ trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning. McAvoy tossed the complete game and permitted 6 hits with 2 walks.

Hayden Gazda finished 2 for 3 for the Tigers while driving in 4 runs. Adam Honeycutt also had a pair of hits. David Hukari scored 3 runs and Hayden Sherwood came across the plate twice.

For Campbell Memorial, Laz Lebron had two hits. Junior Marc Elash drove in two runs.

