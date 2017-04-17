Milos Miodrag, Sr. Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Milos Miodrag, Sr. of Farrell, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, in the transitional care unit of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 95.

Mr. Miodrag was born October 7, 1921, in Kanjani, Yugoslavia, a son of Pantelija and Jovanka (Ivaz) Miodrag.

He served with the Yugoslav Chetniks as a freedom fighter during WW II and immigrated to the United States in 1950.

Milos retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant in the mid 1980’s where he was employed as an assistant heater for the blast furnace for many years.

Milos was an active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage. He was also a member of the Serb National Federation, Vidovdan Lodge 68, Farrell and the Movement of Serbian Chetniks “Ravne Gore.”

His wife, the former Ingeborg M. Reimler, whom he married November 4, 1950, passed away October 8, 2000.

Survivors include a daughter, Mirjana Simons and her fiancé, Charles Courteau, Parrish, Florida; two sons, Milos Miodrag, Jr. and his wife, Gwen, Birmingham, Alabama and Stevan Miodrag, Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jason Miodrag, Erica Miodrag, Chloe Belle Miodrag and Roselle McClure and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Justin and Jordan Rodgers.

Besides his parents and wife, Milos was preceded in death by two brothers, Nikola and Stevan Miodrag; a sister, Jelena Kolar and a grandson, Michael Miodrag.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Vedran Grabic, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Hermitage.



