Minivan and semi collide in Braceville Township

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews responded to an accident on Route 82 at Route 534 early Monday morning.

A tractor-trailer and minivan collided at the intersection at about 8 a.m. Monday.

The minivan was traveling north of Route 524 when it drove into the path of the tractor-trailer, which was heading east on Route 5, while attempting to turn right on Route 5.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.