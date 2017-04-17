Mushroom hunter finds human skeletal remains in rural Ohio

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities are working to identify human skeletal remains found by a man searching for mushrooms in a wooded area of rural southeastern Ohio.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the mushroom hunter found the bones Saturday in a recreation area near a campsite east of McConnelsville, roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus.

The sheriff’s office said the Licking County coroner’s office would conduct an autopsy and try to help identify the remains.

The sheriff’s office also says personal items were found with the remains, but authorities aren’t releasing details about those.

