Niles shooting defendant sentenced to spend week in jail

Culler appeared in Niles Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing, where he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge

By Published: Updated:
Edward Culler, charged with felonious assault in Niles.
NILES: Arrested April 10 - Edward Culler, 19, charged with felonious assault

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant accused of shooting a woman in Niles will spend a week in jail.

Edward Culler appeared in Niles Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing, where he pleaded no contest to negligible assault — a reduced charge.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 53 of which were suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine plus court costs.

Culler was arrested last week after the shooting, which was initially reported to Niles Police as a domestic incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital but she was expected to be OK.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s