Norma M. Webb Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Norma M. Webb, age 81 of Lake Milton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 17, 2017 with her family by her side.

Norma was born on September 21, 1935 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Floyd Burton and Beatrice Hazel (Watson) Fought.

She has lived in Lake Milton since 1965.

Norma married Thomas William Webb on July 2, 1970. Norma and Thomas were blessed with 34 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on July 19, 2004.

Norma retired from Packard Electric.

She was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post 737 Ladies Auxiliary. Norma was an avid supporter of the Animal Welfare League and the Craig Beach Fire Department.

Loving memories of Norma will be carried on by her stepdaughter, Belinda Eubank of Newton Falls; stepsons, Tom Webb of Fairmont, West Virginia and Paul Webb of Lake Milton with whom she made her home; sister, Dottie Tippens of Ocala, Florida; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband; son, Robert E. Lee, Jr. and her beloved dog, Princess.

Per Norma’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Milton American Legion Post 737, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, OH 44429.

A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view Norma’s obituary online and to send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



