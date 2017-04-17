Official: Employee shot another worker at Pittsburgh-area Pepsi plant

Allegheny County officials said the shooting at the plant in Stowe Township was reported Monday afternoon

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say an employee of a Pepsi plant near Pittsburgh shot another worker in the leg, but the victim is expected to survive.

Allegheny County officials said the shooting at the plant in Stowe Township was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the employee who was shot was taken to a local hospital with an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

The worker accused of having fired the shot is in the custody of township police, and county homicide detectives have been asked to assist.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting.

