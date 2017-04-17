Peter Olshavsky, Jr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Peter Olshavsky, Jr., of Hermitage, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, where he was a resident since July of 2014. He was 90.

Mr. Olshavsky was born at home on March 10, 1927 in Sharon, a son of Peter and Mary (Petak) Olshavsky.

He attended Sharon schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on April 13, 1945, where he served as a lookout and a barber aboard the USS Helena in the South Pacific during WW II. He was honorably discharged on August 3, 1946 and returned home where he began a job and completed his studies.

In 1947, at the age of 20, he received his high school diploma.

While growing up, Pete worked many jobs. At the age of 13 he worked on farms in Mercer during the summer and always found a job during the Great Depression. He plastered houses for many years and began working at Sharon Steel in 1950. Although, a coil of steel bounced off of a truck and cut off half of his left foot during his first week of employment, Pete recovered and continued to work for 42 years until he retired as a truck scale clerk in 1992.

Pete built his family home in 1954 and was a man of many self taught trades. He was a carpenter, plumber, electrician, plasterer and also helped his brothers build their homes.

Pete loved Christmas and lights. Lots of lights! He had an outdoor holiday display that was enjoyed by many for several years. He hung thousands of lights and wooden displays that he handcrafted and shared with his children. Literally bus loads would stop and enjoy the landscape each year during the Christmas season. Pete passed on his love for Christmas to his children and grandchildren. It was always a time well spent with family and friends with lots of joy and food. Pete was a self taught musician and could play any instrument you handed him. His greatest love was his electric organ that he played daily for more than 50 years. He also had a wonderful voice and sang “a cappella” with a group of friends on Sundays during the 1940’s at WPIC radio.

His wife, the former Margaret “Peggy” L. Milanese, whom he married September 15, 1951, passed away November 29, 2016. Although illness kept them apart the past few years, they would have marked their 65th wedding anniversary this coming September.

Survivors include four children, Peter Olshavsky, III and his wife, Lynn, Hermitage, Gerald Olshavsky, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Peggy Cataldi and her husband, Don, South Pymatuning Township and Debi Englebaugh and her husband, Bob, Lake Latonka; ten grandchildren, whom he adored and loved attending their sporting events, Christina Koch and her husband, Chuck, Moon Township, Peter Olshavsky, IV and his wife, Joyce, Lincoln, Nebraska, Nick Olshavsky and his wife, Lee, Cincinnati, Jill and Julie Cataldi, Sharpsville, Jordan Cataldi and his wife, Beth, also Sharpsville, Taylor Englebaugh, Pittsburgh, Morgan Englebaugh, Morgantown, West Virginia and Jessica and Jerry Olshavsky, Fayetteville, North Carolina; ten great-grandchildren, Alex and Matthew Koch, Emma and Lucas Olshavsky, Emma, Dom and Elyse Cataldi and Brian, Brianna and Kristopher Olshavsky and a brother, Mike Olshavsky, St. Paul’s Home, West Salem Township.

Besides his parents and wife, Pete was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty, who died in 2007; a son, Tom, who died in 2012; four sisters, Annie Koshan, Irene Brantingham, Delores Beach and Helen Bottenfield and three brothers, Andrew, John and Eddie Olshavsky.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



