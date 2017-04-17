Robert J. Snyder Obituary

ERIE, Pennsylvania – Robert J. Snyder, 83, of Erie, Pennsylvania, former longtime resident of New Castle, passed away the morning of Monday, April 17, 2017, in UPMC Hamot Medical Center, Erie.

Mr. Snyder was born November 17, 1933 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Anthony L. and Elizabeth C. Rushton Snyder.

Bob graduated from Divine Word Seminary in Girard, Pennsylvania and then entered the Society of the Divine Word, Techny, Illinois, as a seminarian. He matriculated to DePaul University, Chicago, Illinois, earning a B.A. in music and social work and later graduated from Marywood College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, with his masters in social work.

Bob was the music teacher and chorus director at St. Teresa of Avila Parochial School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for several years. He then began his social work career in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and continued to work in a similar capacity throughout Western Pennsylvania including New Castle, Erie and Pittsburgh. Bob ultimately retired from the U.S. Postal Service after ten years of service.

He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Erie, Pennsylvania and a former member of St. Mary’s Church in New Castle.

Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nest 455, New Castle.

An athlete in his own right, Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Sports Fan.

He devoted his life to family, faith and the Roman Catholic Church. To everyone he met, Bob gave the gifts of love, laughter and music.

Survivors include two daughters, Bernadette S. Catrabone and her husband, Matt and Erica M. Snyder, all of Erie, Pennsylvania; one son, Steven P. Snyder, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Gabrielle, Matthew, Ava and Gian Joseph; a great-grandson, Leo and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Thomas Snyder.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St, New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20 for St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by the Rev. Frank A. Almade, pastor.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Castle.



