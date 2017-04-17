Several locals participating in Boston Marathon

The 121st race got underway Monday morning

Elite men runners lead the field in thee the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Hopkinton, Mass
BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Several local racers are participating in this year’s Boston Marathon.

The following local residents are registered to participate in Monday’s race:

  • Zachary Bloss, 34, of Beloit, Ohio
  • Jonathan Bolha, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio
  • Phillip Hovanic, 58, of Salem, Ohio
  • Emma Lunne, 22, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Sandra Manley, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio
  • Jackie Pfeiffer, 38, of Liberty Township, Ohio
  • Erik Reed, 28, of East Liverpool, Ohio
  • Christine Russo, 51, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Wendy Russo, 45, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Natalie Thomas, 27, of Niles, Ohio
  • Robert Vogt, Jr., 33, of Salem, Ohio
  • Megan McNear, 32, of Negley, Ohio
  • Tommy McNear, 40, of Negley, Ohio
  • Janie Crowl, 58, Salem, Ohio
  • Jacob Smith, 41, of Greenville, Pennsylvania
  • John Armstrong, 51, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Brian Buchan, 43, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Courtney Mark, 61, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Kimberly Hohman, 39, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Jodie Mohnkern, 44, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
  • Angela Taylor, 35, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
  • Kelsey Wallace, 23, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

The 121st race got underway Monday morning. Check WKBN.com for updates and race results or search for the racers on the Boston Marathon’s website. 

