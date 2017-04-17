Several locals participating in Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Several local racers are participating in this year’s Boston Marathon.

The following local residents are registered to participate in Monday’s race:

Zachary Bloss, 34, of Beloit, Ohio

Jonathan Bolha, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio

Phillip Hovanic, 58, of Salem, Ohio

Emma Lunne, 22, of Canfield, Ohio

Sandra Manley, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio

Jackie Pfeiffer, 38, of Liberty Township, Ohio

Erik Reed, 28, of East Liverpool, Ohio

Christine Russo, 51, of Canfield, Ohio

Wendy Russo, 45, of Canfield, Ohio

Natalie Thomas, 27, of Niles, Ohio

Robert Vogt, Jr., 33, of Salem, Ohio

Megan McNear, 32, of Negley, Ohio

Tommy McNear, 40, of Negley, Ohio

Janie Crowl, 58, Salem, Ohio

Jacob Smith, 41, of Greenville, Pennsylvania

John Armstrong, 51, of Grove City, Pennsylvania

Brian Buchan, 43, of Grove City, Pennsylvania

Courtney Mark, 61, of Grove City, Pennsylvania

Kimberly Hohman, 39, of Grove City, Pennsylvania

Jodie Mohnkern, 44, of Mercer, Pennsylvania

Angela Taylor, 35, of Mercer, Pennsylvania

Kelsey Wallace, 23, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

The 121st race got underway Monday morning. Check WKBN.com for updates and race results or search for the racers on the Boston Marathon’s website.

