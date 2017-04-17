Several locals participating in Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Several local racers are participating in this year’s Boston Marathon.
The following local residents are registered to participate in Monday’s race:
- Zachary Bloss, 34, of Beloit, Ohio
- Jonathan Bolha, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio
- Phillip Hovanic, 58, of Salem, Ohio
- Emma Lunne, 22, of Canfield, Ohio
- Sandra Manley, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio
- Jackie Pfeiffer, 38, of Liberty Township, Ohio
- Erik Reed, 28, of East Liverpool, Ohio
- Christine Russo, 51, of Canfield, Ohio
- Wendy Russo, 45, of Canfield, Ohio
- Natalie Thomas, 27, of Niles, Ohio
- Robert Vogt, Jr., 33, of Salem, Ohio
- Megan McNear, 32, of Negley, Ohio
- Tommy McNear, 40, of Negley, Ohio
- Janie Crowl, 58, Salem, Ohio
- Jacob Smith, 41, of Greenville, Pennsylvania
- John Armstrong, 51, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
- Brian Buchan, 43, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
- Courtney Mark, 61, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
- Kimberly Hohman, 39, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
- Jodie Mohnkern, 44, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
- Angela Taylor, 35, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
- Kelsey Wallace, 23, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania
The 121st race got underway Monday morning. Check WKBN.com for updates and race results or search for the racers on the Boston Marathon’s website.