Storm Team 27: Great weather Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather sticks around overnight with lows falling toward 40°. More sunshine through Tuesday with an afternoon high near 70°.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night with a small risk for an isolated shower toward Wednesday morning. There will be a better chance for showers Wednesday. Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower late. (20%)

Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 73 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 59 Low: 42

