Storm Team 27: Spring sunshine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)





WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a nice afternoon and evening across the Valley. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but will climb to the middle 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected through the day. The sunshine and 60s will continue on Tuesday. Rain chances return to the Valley late Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Scattered shower and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as well.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 65

Tonight: Mostly clear

Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30% AM)

High: 55 Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (20%)

High: 57 Low: 44

