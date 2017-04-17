Storm Team 27: Sunshine returns for the start of the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet conditions are expected for the Monday morning commute. Clouds are around to start the day but expect sunshine to return this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday with temperatures climbing to the lower and middle 60s. The sunshine and 60s will continue on Tuesday. Rain chances return to the Valley late Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 65

Tonight: Mostly clear

Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30% AM)

High: 50 Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (20%)

High: 57 Low: 44

