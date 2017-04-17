Warren Police Department promotes 4 officers

Several officers are moving up the ranks at the Warren Police Department.

Four officers were promoted Monday morning during a ceremony at Warren City Council.

Bryan Holmes and Gregory Coleman were promoted to lieutenants while Mark Krempasky and Timothy Parana were promoted to sergeants.

“They’ll have first line responsibility in managing and dealing with the troops in the field. They’ll also remain in the field themselves, and it’s just a proud day for the city,” said Warren Safety Service Director Mauro Cantalamessa.

The promotions come through retirements in the department and the passage of income tax last year that is allowing those positions to be filled.

