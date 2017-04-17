Why the mild winter is making your allergies so much worse

Plants grew too early and there is an increase in pollen from the Ohio River Valley and midwest

By Published: Updated:
grass generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves are popping up on trees and grass is growing — it’s the time of year that wreaks havoc on allergy sufferers.

Many are sneezing and coughing due to pollen in the air. Allergy season is in full bloom and it seems to be worse than normal this year.

“One of the reasons why is because of the pretty mild winter. Even though we had a pretty normal amount of snowfall, we tended to not have a lot of freezing,” said allergist Dr. Asif Khan.

Plants grew too early and there is an increase in pollen from the Ohio River Valley and midwest due to a southwest wind blowing it in.

That hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the great weather.

“I take Claritin daily this time of year. I have been using Flonase as well because I wake up and my throat and eyes are scratchy and itchy. But I love the outdoors, so it doesn’t keep me from walking my dog,” Marcy Koltonski.

There’s a price to pay for being active outside. That’s the case for Jerry Martin’s wife.

“She has to take her allergy shots every three weeks. She gets through it, though, she’s a trooper.”

Allergies can affect the respiratory system, skin, or digestive tract. Even though it might feel like the flu, it’s likely caused by fpollen. Dr. Khan says relief is available.

“First of all, there’s over the counter medicines. Everything went over the counter years ago. There’s Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec, a number of antihistamines on the market. You want to start something that might even have a Sudafed in it if your heart can take it.”

The good news is tree pollen will wind down some in the next month or so.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s