Youngstown State University Police Department names new chief

The position needed to be filled after the department let go its chief after an internal investigation

Published: Updated:
Shawn Varso, YSU Police Chief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Police Department has named a new police chief.

Shawn Varso will be chief, effective May 1.

YSU announced the appointment to campus on Monday after an extensive job search and campus interviews.

Varso is a native of Youngstown, graduate of Youngstown State University and a 21-year veteran of YSU Police Department, according to the university. He has been serving as interim chief for the past year.

“Chief Varso is an experienced, respected law enforcement officer with an outstanding record of service,” said Shannon Tirone, associate vice president for University Relations, which oversees YSU police. “We look forward to his continued leadership.”

Varso earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from YSU in 1995 and joined the YSU Police Department in 1996 as a part-time police officer, eventually working his way up to lieutenant in 2012.

“YSU and the YSU Police Department have been a part of my life for more than two decades; I am honored to be named to this position and look forward to working with my fellow officers, students, faculty, staff, administration and the community to make the YSU campus a safe place to learn, work and live,” Varso said.

The position needed to be filled after the department let go its chief due to an investigation into former YSU Police Chief John Beshara’s use of a company vehicle and a trip he took with another officer.

