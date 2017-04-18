Accused Canfield bank robber pleads not guilty to charges

Drajic is also facing federal charges in connection with the Canfield robbery as well as another in East Liverpool

Jarrett Drajic is accused of holding up the Farmer's Bank branch on Main Street in February. Police caught him hours later in Columbiana after an officer reported spotting his car and recovering the stolen loot.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of a bank robbery two months ago in Canfield appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to robbery, theft and aggravated drug possession charges.

