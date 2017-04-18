Angeline Hetrick Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Angeline Hetrick, 76, of W. Moody Avenue, New Castle, passed away with her loving family at her side, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle.

She was born May 4, 1940 in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Barone) Bondi.

She was married to the late William H. Hetrick who died February 9, 1995.

Mrs. Hetrick was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Hetrick and Tracie L. Hernandez, both of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Frank, Vincent and Michael Bondi; two sisters, Frances Buckley and Sandra Kennedy; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special friend, Phyllis Zarilla.

She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Hetrick and two brothers, Joseph and Anthony Bondi.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Marsha Parrish will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

