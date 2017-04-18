Austintown crime activity: 5 arrested during undercover sex stings

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Police officer punched after fight at club

Tuesday, April 11

3:34 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Nicholas Gibson, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tools. Oksana Wadja, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, advertising illegal massage services, and possession of criminal tools. Police said Wadja had advertised “massage services” on Backpage.com but agreed to meet an undercover officer at Pilot for sex. Gibson, who was in the parking lot, admitted to transporting Wadja to prostitution appointments and said he receives $20, according to a police report. Police said a crack pipe was found in Gibson’s vehicle and Wadja told police that she engaged in prostitution to support a crack cocaine addiction.

Thursday, April 13

4:55 p.m. – 5400 block of Seventy Six Dr., Duane Strock, 65, of Warren, charged with promoting prostitution. Megan Wright, 27, of Warren, charged with possession of criminal tools and drug abuse instruments, soliciting, and drug paraphernalia. Police said an undercover officer met Wright at the Travel Center after responding to a Backpage ad. Upon meeting her, she told investigators she had been severely harmed by “pimps” and “Johns” in the past and had been working as a prostitute to repay a $1,200 debt to a pimp, a police report said.

5:27 p.m. – 5400 block of Seventy Six Dr., Jessica Burkhart, 26, of Warren, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal tools. Police said Burkhart advertised sex services on Backpage.com and met an undercover officer at the T/A Travel Center. Burkhart was found with a crack pipe and admitted to seeing “Johns” routinely to support her heroin and crack addiction, according to a police report.

Saturday, April 15

1:25 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., William Lewis, II, 20, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police said Lewis was stumbling outside of JR’s Pub. When questioned, Lewis said he didn’t have his identification and that his name was William R., according to a police report. Police said they found his driver’s license in his pocket.

8:01 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Tina M. Pezzenti charged with theft. Security at Walmart said it appeared as if Pezzenti was attempting to be deceitful when failing to scan several items at the self-checkout register.

Sunday, April 16

12:20 a.m. – 800 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Darchel Roper, 21, of Warren, arrested on a theft warrant and charged with driving under suspension.

2:41 a.m. – New Road near S. Meridian Road, D’Anthony Brown, 23, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and a marked lanes violation. Cametrius J. Adams charged with drug abuse – fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Monday, April 17

12:14 a.m. – 6400 block of Calvary Court, Jessica Raisky arrested and charged with possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, open container, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to a home for a report of a fight between Raisky and her mother. PoIice said the mother told officers that Raisky threatened her with a gun but later changed her story, saying nothing happened. Police said a rifle was found in Raisky’s car, as well as an open can of alcohol, four pills, a glass pipe, a digital scale, and rolled up lottery tickets that tested positive for heroin.

Tuesday, April 18

1:09 a.m. – Mahoning and Benton avenues, Antwaun M. Johnson, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

