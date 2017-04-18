Boardman athletes sign with colleges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Boardman standout student-athletes officially signed with college programs in their respective sports Tuesday.

Dom Mariano will Malone University for diving, while fellow diver Madi Rust will continue her career at Westminster. Both were previous NEAC Divers of the Year.

Basketball standout Lauren Gabriele will play collegiately at Mount Union, after averaging 15.5 points per game for the Spartans her senior season. She was named All AAC for his efforts this past season.

Finally, Ashley Cornelius has signed to play college softball at Grove City College.