Bond set for Boardman man accused of fondling health worker’s daughter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walking in slowly with a walker, 80-year-old Floyd Sowers was in Boardman Court Tuesday morning, answering charges of gross sexual imposition.

Sowers waived his right to a speedy trial and was appointed an attorney. Bond was set at $10,000.

Sowers is accused of fondling the daughter of a home health care worker as she was doing work in his apartment. The worker said her daughter was sleeping on the couch when she walked into the room and saw Sowers touching her breasts.

Sowers admitted to touching the girl’s breasts and said he was trying to wake the girl, according to a police report.

He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

