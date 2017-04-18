Chamber says $1.9 billion invested in Valley, over 1,200 new jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a report by the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce investments and jobs coming into the Valley showed a marked increase last year.

According to date compiled by the Regional Chamber and its economic development partners, 111 projects resulted in $1.9 billion invested, resulting in 1,253 new jobs and 3,092 retained jobs last year. In 2015, 78 projects resulted in $93 million invested and 1,006 new jobs.

The largest project is the Lordstown Energy Center in Trumbull County at $900 million. Other highlights of the report include a $16.7 million increase in exports, $24 million in transportation/infrastructure funding, $27 million in public works funding, and a $600,000 brownfield grant.

While the Valley’s investment numbers increased, the State of Ohio reported a down year in 2016 compared to 2015 with about $2 billion less in investment and 3,000 fewer jobs, according to the Regional Chamber’s report.