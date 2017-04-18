Champion softball improves to 11-0 behind Smith’s big day

Champion softball improves to 11-0 behind Smith's big day

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s Allison Smith threw 13 strikeouts and added 4 RBI’s on offense as the Golden Flashes beat Brookfield, 9-2 Tuesday at Brookfield Township Park.

Smith collected a game-high 4 hits and shut down Brookfield with a .043 WHIP in 7 complete innings. The Golden Flashes took a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning to kick off the scoring, and added 5 more in the 6th inning to break things open.

Champion improves to 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in the AAC Blue Tier. The Golden Flashes return to action Wednesday at home against Madison at 5 PM.

