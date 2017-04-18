Cleveland police chief on search for killer: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’

Local state and federal agencies across the United States are on the lookout for Steve Stephens

By Published: Updated:
Steve Stephens billboard


CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBNF) – The search for Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens is now into its third day.

Local state and federal agencies across the United States are on the lookout for Stephens after he shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Sunday afternoon in what appeared to be a random shooting. Stephens later posted video of the shooting on Facebook.

Officers continue to investigate hundreds of tips. At this time, there are no credible leads to his location, according to Cleveland police. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers searched several locations tied to Stephens and recovered weapons.Steve Stephens billboard

Williams said Monday they are going to make it difficult for Stephens to hide as billboards have been placed at various locations and national media outlets have picked up the story, broadcasting Stephens picture nationwide.

Steve Stephens
Courtesey: Cleveland Police Dept.

Stephens is 6 foot 1 and weighs 244 pounds. He is bald with a beard. Police said he was last driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. Williams told reporters on Monday there is no reason to believe the suspect is no longer driving that vehicle.

Stephens’ vehicle. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police.

Investigating agencies and Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

If you see Stephens, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information or tips should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s