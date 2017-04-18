Cleveland police chief on search for killer: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBNF) – The search for Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens is now into its third day.

Local state and federal agencies across the United States are on the lookout for Stephens after he shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Sunday afternoon in what appeared to be a random shooting. Stephens later posted video of the shooting on Facebook.

Officers continue to investigate hundreds of tips. At this time, there are no credible leads to his location, according to Cleveland police. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers searched several locations tied to Stephens and recovered weapons.

Williams said Monday they are going to make it difficult for Stephens to hide as billboards have been placed at various locations and national media outlets have picked up the story, broadcasting Stephens picture nationwide.

Stephens is 6 foot 1 and weighs 244 pounds. He is bald with a beard. Police said he was last driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. Williams told reporters on Monday there is no reason to believe the suspect is no longer driving that vehicle.

Investigating agencies and Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

If you see Stephens, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information or tips should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.