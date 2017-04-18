Delleen L. Schwab Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Delleen L. Schwab, 68, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 surrounded by her family at her home in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on August 20, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late, James and Lavonne Morrison Ford.

Delleen graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1966. She married her husband, Robert Schwab on November 4, 1968 and they were blessed with 49 wonderful years of marriage.

Delleen retired from Packard Electric in 2004 after 34 years of service.

She attended Grace Fellowship Church in Niles.

Delleen was active in TOPS and Cortland SCOPE where she played bridge. Delleen was an avid blood donor with the American Red Cross and she was also a member of the Local Union #717.

Delleen excelled at all crafts, especially enjoying painting, sewing and crocheting. She was a talented baker and cook who enjoyed entertaining and feeding her loved ones. She was passionate about celebrating all holidays, Christmas being her favorite, as she was able to intricately decorate her home, bake many cookies and spend time with her loving family. Delleen’s greatest love in her life was her family, all who will miss her dearly.

Delleen is survived by her husband, Robert Schwab; two sons, Jeffrey Allan (Kim) Schwab and Robert Patrick (Amy) Schwab; five grandchildren, Jason Scott Schwab, Robert Justin Schwab, Hannah Marie Schwab, Jenna Smith, Tanner Riffe; great-grandson, Jordan Allan Schwab and siblings, Shirley (Jerry) Vance, Diane Jones, James (Yvonne) Ford, and Jan (Tim) Kulnis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Grace Fellowship Church, Eastwood Mall Complex, 215 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at the church at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 with Pastor Roy Mack officiating.

Donations may be made in memory of Delleen to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave, Unit 9, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



