Doris E. Tisza Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Doris E. Tisza age 88, of Hubbard who passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Paul’s Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Doris was born April 10, 1929 on the family farm in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles and Florence Hodge Vernam.

She attended The Paoli one room, red brick, school house, her mother was a school teacher and Doris was so bored in first grade and she moved after two weeks to the second grade. She graduated from Stoneboro High School in 1945 and from Shenango Valley Business School in Sharon, Pennsylvania in 1948.

She then worked at McDowell Bank for ten years in the loan department. Doris later was employed by Sharon Steel Corporation for 30 years in various departments, her favorite being accounts payable department and retired in 1986.

She lived in the Sharon-Hermitage area for 25 years, during this time she helped raise two of her most favorite people who she loved dearly her stepsons, Jerald Rae and Dr. Harry Rae.

On January 24, 1970 she married Joseph Tisza and they moved to Hubbard in 1972, a small town she loved and enjoyed.

She loved to cook, bake, read, shop and travel. Her favorite time was playing cards with the Hubbard Every Thursday Card Club.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard where she had served as an elder for three years, treasurer for 13 years, Hannah Circle member and past moderator and treasurer of Presbyterian Women from 1991-1992.

She also was a member of Hubbard Senior Citizens, Hubbard Masonic Ladies, Order of Eastern Star Hartford Chapter #518 and Corner House Christian Church Happy Wanderers, she never missed a bus trip to “any place” they would be going.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her stepsons, Jerry Rae and wife, Donna of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Dr. Harry Rae and wife, Gayle of Wellfleet Cape Cod, Massachusetts; her nieces, Sandra Saeler and husband, William of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania and Kathryn Carter and husband, Don of Winchester, Virginia; her nephew, Charles Vernam and wife, Janet of Kennerdell, Pennsylvania and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Tisza who passed away in 1985; brother and sister-in-law, William and Margaret Ann Vernam and her nephew, William “Jerry” Vernam.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, April 22, 2017 two hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Doris will be laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704 or the property committee of First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Avenue, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.



