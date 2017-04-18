Election May 2017: Terry Swauger

Name: Terry Swauger

City of Residence: Niles

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Niles Municipal Court Judge

Facebook: Facebook.com/SwaugerforJudge

Twitter: @TerrySwauger

Why should you be elected

I have served as the Prosecuting Attorney at the Niles Municipal Court for more than 10 years. In that time, I have prosecuted more than 25,000 criminal and traffic cases. I am at the court three days per week and have a complete understanding of how the court operates and how it can be improved. Additionally, I have been an attorney in Trumbull County for over 21 years. In that time I have appeared in every municipal court in Trumbull and Mahoning County. I have represented people in essentially every type of case that appears before a Municipal Court. I have represented people in landlord-tenant disputes, small claims cases, debt collection cases, rent escrow cases, automobile accident cases and general civil cases. I have had more than 25 jury trials in my career. I have appeared in the Niles Municipal Court on civil cases more than any other candidate for the position. I have the most experience in a municipal court of all of the candidates for judge. This experience has prepared me to become the Judge of the Niles Municipal Court.

Top three priorities

1) My first priority will be to coordinate with other municipal court judges to establish a centralized drug court to address the opioid drug crisis. Rather than competing with each other, I believe the sharing of resources will be beneficial to the courts and community. We will ensure anyone suffering from addiction will have the information and assistance needed to address their problem and prevent them from returning to the criminal justice system.

2) I would also like to create a mental health court in Niles to address the mental health issues that appear before courts. Trumbull County has no mental health court and this unaddressed problem creates a burden on the court. By providing individuals with mental illness the resources to obtain treatment, the court will reduce the number of mentally ill individuals appearing in court.

3) Finally, I will use technology such as electronic filing and paperless citations to reduce costs and improve efficiency in the court. Given the financial struggles of the City of Niles it is important that the court look for ways to reduce costs and increase revenue to assist the City in its financial recovery.

Biography

EDUCATION

• Capital University Law School, Columbus, Ohio Juris Doctor (1995)

• The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with second major in History (1992)

• Niles McKinley High School (1987)

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

• City of Niles, Ohio Prosecuting Attorney (January 2007 – Present)

Handle prosecution of all criminal cases in the Niles Municipal Court, which covers the jurisdictions of the City of Niles, Weathersfield Township and the Village of McDonald.

Maintain regular contact with officers from the police departments of the jurisdictions the court covers, as well as contact and cooperation with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Provide legal advice and assistance to the Niles City Police Department, Weathersfield Township Police Department and Village of McDonald Police Department on all aspects of criminal law and police officer responsibility.

• Tackett & Swauger, LLC, Warren, Ohio – Attorney (January 2011 – Present)

Serve as the primary trial attorney for the firm with a focus on handling cases in the area of personal injury, probate law, and family law.

Serve as Associate Counsel to the Trumbull County Bar Association Certified Grievance Committee providing legal representation on behalf of the Committee in the prosecution of grievances against attorneys in Trumbull County, Ohio.

Regularly appear in courts throughout Trumbull and Mahoning County, with occasional court appearances in United States District Court, municipal courts in adjoining counties and county common pleas courts throughout Northeast Ohio.

• Law offices of Dennis W. Tackett, Warren, Ohio – Associate Attorney (June 1995 – December 2010)

Serve as the primary trial attorney for the firm with a focus on handling cases in the area of personal injury, criminal defense, and family law.

• Trumbull County Office, Warren, Ohio Ohio – Public Defender (November 1997 – January 2007)

Served as contract Attorney for the State of Ohio Public Defenders Office to provide legal representation and defense to indigent defendants in the Warren Municipal Court.

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING

• Bar Counsel and Certified Grievance Committee Training DUI Update, Columbus, Ohio

• Ethics & Social Media, On-Line Seminar Consumer Protection Law Seminar, Warren, Ohio

• Fair Housing Rights of Individuals, Cleveland, Ohio

• Litigation Basics, Ohio State Bar Association (2008) Ethics, Professionalism and Substance Abuse, Cleveland, Ohio (Annually since 2005)

AFFILIATIONS/PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

• Admitted to the Bar of the State of Ohio (November 13, 1995)

• Admitted to the Bar of the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio (February 10, 1998)

• Member, Trumbull County Bar Association

• Counsel for Certified Grievance Committee

• Member, Bar Applicant Committee

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

• Co-Chairman, Niles City School District Bond Campaign Committee (2008)

• Member of Kiwanis Club of Niles, Ohio o President (2006-2008, 2014-2015)

• Member of the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation Board of Directors (2014-Present)

• Lt. Gov., Division 25, Ohio District of Kiwanis, (2011-2012, 2012-2013)

• Volunteer for and assist local community groups including Niles Band Boosters, The Avenue and Main, American Legion William McKinley Post, Niles Girls Backcourt Boosters, Niles Rebounders, Niles Track and Field Boosters, Niles Drama Club Boosters, Niles Football Mothers, Niles Frontliners.