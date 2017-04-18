German-based grocery store wants to build at site of Austintown bar

The Pink Elephant bar has been a fixture in Austintown since 1967

The Pink Elephant bar in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular grocery store chain in Europe wants to open a location where one of Austintown’s oldest bars now sits.

The German-based Lidl supermarket is looking to build on land where the Pink Elephant is located on Mahoning Avenue near Walmart. It wants to open an almost 36,000 square foot store on that spot.

Map of proposed grocery store and Austintown zoning

The company has an option to buy the land, pending zone changes to two of three parcels which currently don’t allow for retail. The zone changes must be approved by the Mahoning County Planning Commission, along with the zoning commission and trustees of Austintown.

To discuss it, the Mahoning County Planning Commission will be meeting next Tuesday at 1 p.m. Austintown zoning officials will meet on Thursday next week at 6 p.m.

Lidl is said to be a competitor of Aldi’s.

