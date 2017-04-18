Jeanette M. Neff Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Jeanette M. Neff, 69, passed away peacefully at her home.

Jeanette was born June 30, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James H. and Jeanette B. Vukovinsky Neff and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of McDonald High School.

Jeanette held several jobs during her life. She worked for Agler Insurance, Compensation Programs of Ohio, Ohio Fast Freight and for Consumer Communications Service.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

Jeanette leaves a brother, William R. Neff of Boardman; a sister, Arlene (Larry) Kurilla of McDonald; a sister-in-law, Colleen Neff of Weathersfield Township; a former sister-in-law, Mary Neff of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Tom (Marilyn) Kurilla, Colleen Kurilla-Wharton, Aubrey (Jeff) Blews, Jennifer (Rob) Adair, Kathryn (Brian) Pinti, Leah Wilson (Matt Suchora), Matthew Neff and Laura Neff and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James J. Neff.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette’s name to the church.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Jeanette’s family.


