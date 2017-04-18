John Sotiri Mela Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, officiated by Rev. Thomas Constantine at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, Boardman, for John Sotiri Mela, 96 of North Lima, formerly of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 18.

John was born February 22, 1921 in Vounos Kyrenia, Cyprus, a son of Sotiri and Maria Yiannaki.

He worked in the Campbell Works of the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. and was a former member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and a member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.

His greatest passions in life were spending time with family and friends and cultivating fig trees to give out to friends and family.

John was a British Army veteran.

Besides his wife, the former Magdaline Papapetrou, whom he married May 15, 1945, he leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Mary (Steve) Stevens of Elyria and Sandra Menhorn of Copley; two sons, Nick (Sotira) Mela of Boardman and Andrew (Darlene) Mela of Hayward, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Nicholas Stevens, Madaline Stevens, Michael Stevens, John Mela, Christopher Mela and Joylene Mela and three great-grandchildren, Jimmy Stevens, Mary Stevens and Eileen Mela.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Menhorn; a brother, Costa Yiannaki and a sister, Alexandria Tapaki.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.

Material tributes can be made in John’s memory to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street, Campbell, Ohio 44405 or to St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



