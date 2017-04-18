Mom charged after Austintown toddler found wandering neighborhood

Neighbors found the little girl Tuesday afternoon at the Compass West Estates apartments and called police

Compass West Estates Apartments, Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mother is behind bars Tuesday night after police found her toddler wandering alone around their neighborhood.

Natalie Byers was arrested on child endangerment charges.

Neighbors found the little girl around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Compass West Estates apartments and called police.

When Austintown officers weren’t able to find the girl’s mother, they gave her over to Child Protective Services.

Police came back to the scene two hours later and arrested Byers.

She is being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

