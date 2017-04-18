New Middletown group helping local 6th grader get service dog

David Singleton and his family received a $2,500 check from the New Middletown Lion's Club Tuesday night

David Singleton, South Range sixth grader

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community group in New Middletown came together, donating to a South Range student’s cause of getting a service dog.

Sixth grader David Singleton has autism and epilepsy.

“It’s been quite a challenge over the years, but we’re grateful. We’ve got a strong faith, our support system, family, friends, neighbors, community, church have provided so much for us,” said Kristyn Singleton, his mother.

His family said a service dog would be able to detect seizures he sometimes has, as well as provide therapy and companionship.

