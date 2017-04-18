Nude model says she didn’t mean to offend anyone at Pa. shopping center

Related Coverage Nude model, photographer arrested at shopping center

INDIANA, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman who modeled naked in front of a suburban Pittsburgh shopping center is speaking out about the incident that landed her in jail.

Chelsea Guerra, 21, is a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She does nude modeling to pay her way through school.

Guerra was wearing only stockings and heels when she was arrested April 8. It was during a photo shoot in front of stores at the Miracle Mile shopping center in Monroeville in the middle of the day on Saturday.

Now she says she should have chosen a more private location.

“If there was something I could go back and change about it, definitely. I did not mean to offend anybody. I realize now that there is a law against that, even if the intent was photography and artful purposes, Guerra told WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Photographer Michael Warnock shot the photos. She answered his ad on Craigslist.

Both Guerra and Warnock are facing charges.

