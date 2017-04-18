Pauline A. Mancini Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Pauline A. Mancini, 94, of E. Friendship Street, New Castle, formerly of Dewey Avenue, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born June 13, 1922 in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Albino) Zona.

She was married to the late Joseph J. Mancini, Sr. who died January 6, 2011.

Mrs. Mancini was a baker for over 30 years and worked for Green’s Bakery in Ellwood City, Croton Bakery and Mancini’s Bakery.

She was a member of St. Vitus Church, the Christian Mothers and ITAM Ladies.

Mrs. Mancini enjoyed baking and crocheting and loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

She is survived by two children, Darlene M. Litrenta and husband, Ron of New Castle and Joseph J. Mancini, Jr. and wife, Debby of New Castle; seven grandchildren, Christopher Litrenta, Sr. and wife, Lori, Ronald Litrenta and wife, Christy, Paula Aromando and husband, Patsy, Joseph Litrenta and wife, Leanna, Cara Laurenza and husband, Lou, Michelle Kielar and husband, Christ and Joelle Fry and husband, Andy and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Frank ‘Jocko’, Anthony Zona and Charles Zona; infant brothers, Anthony and Charles Zona and three sisters, Emily Mooney, Elizabeth Halusic and Mary Eonta.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Bill Siple of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

Entombment will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.